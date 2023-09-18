Patchy fog has developed Monday morning across parts of central Indiana. Temperatures have fallen into the 40s and lower 50s. A light jacket or a sweater is recommended as you’re heading out the door this morning. However, you won’t need it this afternoon. Temperatures will be very comfortable this afternoon as they rise to the low and mid 70s.

We remain rain-free Monday and have very little rain chances in the forecast this week. We could use it though. September is running more than 1-1/2 inches short of the rainfall we should have had by this time in the month in Indianapolis. Abnormally Dry conditions are starting to spread back across the state.

A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. These will be very light and isolated in nature. Most won’t see the rain these next couple of days, so if you have any outdoor plans, keep them.

We’re in the last few days of summer and the warmth is set to return. Temperatures will be warming these next couple of days. We’ll be in the 80s by Wednesday and keep it feeling more like summer as we open fall on Saturday.