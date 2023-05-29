The warmest temperature we’d had in Indianapolis this year, so far, was 84°. With a high of 85°, Monday was the warmest day of the year, so far. This is just a start of what will be the warmest week of the year, so far. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the next several days. There will be the chance for isolated showers and storms during the afternoons and early evenings throughout the rest of the week, due to instability caused by peak heating of the day. We have not had measurable precipitation in Indianapolis for the past nine days and we are two inches below average for the month of May.

The average date of our first 90° day is June 19th, but we are heating up earlier this year. We could see our first 90° day of the year by Friday. On average, Indianapolis sees 19 days in the 90s, each year. We has 23, 90° days last year. The record is 58 days, which occurred in 1958.

May has been a very dry month.

The pollen count remains high and an Air Quality Alert has been issued for Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a sunny, warm day with a slight chance for isolated storms.

This will be the warmest week of the year so far.