November is off to a chilly start with temperatures averaging 10.2 degrees below average. Our jet stream is flattening out and retreating north over the coming days. This will lead to milder air moving back in. Temperatures will gradually warm up this week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. This will be a mainly dry week with our next chance for rain moving Sunday night. Rain will continue through Monday and Tuesday and up to a half-inch of rain will be possible.

The 30-day temperature outlook for the month is calling for temperatures to be near average. The average high temperature for today is 58° and will fall to 46° by the 30th. Near the end of the month, our average low temperature will fall below freezing. We also lose 54 minutes of daylight over the course of the month. The 30-day precipitation outlook for the month is predicting below average precipitation. We average 3.45″ of precipitation and .8″ of snow during the month.

Clouds will increase Friday afternoon.

Friday will be a windy, cool day.

Temperatures will warm up this week.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

Rain is likely early next week.