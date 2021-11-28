A warm up is coming to central Indiana this week

November has been a cool month with temperatures averaging three degrees below the norm This has also been a dry month with just over an inch of rain. After a chilly weekend a warm up is on the way for the week ahead. High temperatures will be in the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

A warm front will move across the state and bring rain. As the front moves through highs will reach in the 50s Wednesday. Temperatures will peak this week with the high near 60 degrees Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will move across the state Friday. Ahead of the front highs rise in the 50s during the morning. As colder air moves in behind the front temperatures will fall. Expect cooler weather, with highs in the 40s for the Big Ten Championship Weekend.

