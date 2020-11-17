A warm is on the way to central Indiana

A cold front moved across the state Tuesday morning and after a chilly day, a warm up is on the way. With sunny skies highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and in the 60s Thursday and Friday. The work week will end with dry weather before more rain moves in for the weekend.

The most active hurricane season on record continues for the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Iota, the 30th named storm of the season, became the second hurricane to make landfall in Central America in less than a month. Iota has weakened to a tropical storm and will continue to cause torrential rainfall, flooding and mudslides from Nicaragua to southern Honduras into El Salvador.

