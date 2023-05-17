High pressure brought sunny skies and warmer temperatures to central Indiana Wednesday and we’ll stay sunny and warm through Thursday. Our weather will stay warm, but become more active at the end of the week as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms will return to central Indiana Friday afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong and produce gusty winds. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday evening.

Behind the cold front we’ll have sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s this weekend. The humidity level will drop and we’ll have comfortable conditions for Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

Expect a sunny, warm Thursday.

Storms will move across the state Friday afternoon.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday evening.

Expect a warm, dry weekend.

Expect more mosquitoes to breed this weekend in standing water left from Friday’s storms.