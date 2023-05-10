Indianapolis started the month of May with four consecutive days with temperatures below average. After that cool start the month has gradually warmer up and the warm up will continue through the rest of the week. For Thursday, expect sunny skies with a high near 80°.

Our weather will stay warm and become more humid by the end of the week and with that, our rain chances will rise. A few spotty showers are possible Thursday evening but Friday will be a wetter day. Friday won’t be a washout but we’ll have periods of rain and storms around from the morning through the evening.

We have the Grand Prix and Mother’s Day this weekend. We do keep rain chances around for the weekend but there will be some dry time to enjoy the weekend events.

May as been a dry month so far and central Indiana’s rainfall deficit is almost an inch below average. Farmer have taken advantage of the dry weather and Spring planting is far ahead of last year’s schedule. While this has been a dry Spring, we have had a very active severe weather season. Indiana averages 22 tornadoes a year. So far this year we have already 39 confirmed tornadoes, 31 of those twisters touched down on March 31st.

