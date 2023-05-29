It’s going to be a fantastic day for all Memorial Day celebrations today. It will be warm and dry with low humidity. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid 80s. The warmest temperature we’ve had in Indianapolis this year, so far, is 84°. We’re looking to beat that today by a degree or two. However, while this could be the warmest day of the year, so far, this is just a start to what will be a very warm week with our first 90° day in the forecast.

A lot of pools are open for the holiday. With the sunshine around, be sure to have the sunblock with you and be prepared to reapply every 2 hours. With the UV Index today at a 7, sunburn can occur within 25 minutes without any protection on your skin.

The evening remains quiet and comfortable. It will be a great night to celebrate at Victory Field as the Indianapolis Indians take on the Toledo Mud Hens. First pitch is at 6:05 PM and there will be a fireworks display after the game.

Small rain chances through the week

We keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s the next several days. There will be the chance for isolated showers and storms during the afternoons and early evenings throughout the rest of the week, due to instability caused by peak heating of the day.

90° coming late week

We could see our first 90° day of the year by Friday. The average date of our first 90° day is June 19th, so we are heating up earlier this year. On average, Indianapolis sees 19 days in the 90s, each year with the most on record being 58 days, which occurred in 1958.