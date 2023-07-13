The humidity has surged and Thursday is set to be a very muggy day. Dew point temperatures are in the 70s for many locations. That’s more typical of a tropical atmosphere. We have a very slow moving cold front across the state. It’s creating a divide between slightly cooler and less humid conditions to those that are quite warm to start the day and very humid. This will keep a bit of a spread in temperatures across the state today with our northern counties peaking in the low 80s and the rest of central Indiana seeing high temperatures in the mid 80s.

A few storms will be possible this afternoon but most remain dry. Best chances for storms will be in the afternoon. These will be isolated to widely scattered. Those that see storms could see some strong gusty winds, but the severe weather threat is primarily east of the state today.

Skies turn mostly clear again tonight and we remain humid. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by 9 O’clock and into the mid 60s early Friday morning.

It’s going to be a hot close to the work week. The front over the state will lift back north tomorrow and temperatures will rise ~90°. The humidity remains high, making it feel several degrees warmer than it is during the afternoon.

Storm chances return Saturday but the day isn’t expected to be a washout. Scattered storms will be around from the morning through the evening. However, they will be off and on. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to possibly move them indoors temporarily until the rain clears again. We turn slightly less humid for Sunday but we don’t get a real break in the humidity until early next week.