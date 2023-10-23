It’s a frosty start to Monday morning with temperatures that have fallen into the mid 30s across much of central Indiana. A Frost Advisory is in place until 9 AM. Take the heavy coat as you’re heading out in the morning. However, in the afternoon, you can opt for a much lighter option. Temperatures will be rising to the mid and upper 60s.

A ridge building over the eastern half of the states will send temperatures well above average though the rest of the week. Temperatures Tuesday morning will not be nearly as cool. We’ll start off in the lower 50s and rise to the upper 70s in the afternoon.

A few rain chances will be around this week but there will be many dry hours. Widely scattered showers return Wednesday with more rain along with storm activity going into the weekend.