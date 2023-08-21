We’re in for a very hot week in central Indiana this week. So far, the hottest we’ve been in Indianapolis is 91°, which we’ve had on two occasions. We will be seeing even hotter temperatures this week. A Heat Advisory is in place through Thursday evening in central Indiana and an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday. An expansive high pressure hot dome is sweeping the central U.S. Heat Alerts stretch from Texas to Minnesota.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to the low 90s. It is also very humid outside. Feels like temperatures will be near 100° from the late afternoon through the early evening.

This is your reminder of how quickly it can get dangerously hot in your car with the A/C off and windows up. With temperatures like today, the temp can rise to ~130° in just 30 min.

We get hotter later in the week with actual air temperatures near 100° on Thursday. Record high temperatures will be challenged both Wednesday and Thursday.

Relief from the heat arrives over the weekend! A cold front passes Friday, which will bring us widely scattered showers and storms. The jet stream transitions back into a cooler, northwesterly flow for the weekend. By Sunday, we’ll be feeling more like fall with high temperatures only in the 70s.