Very active week to bring rain, snow, extreme temps to central Indiana

After a snowy end to January, February got off to a cold, dry start. For Tuesday, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sun with scattered flurries. Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday before a brief warm up in to the 40s later on Wednesday. A warm front will usher in the milder air before a cold front approaches.

We’ll have several chances for accumulating snow this week. Rain will change to snow late Thursday as colder air moves in, and we’ll stay with snow showers Thursday and Friday in the colder air.

A stronger storm system will send a blast of arctic air into the state this weekend. We’ll have snow accumulating, and the coldest air in years will be with us to start next week.

Our seasonal snow is still below average.

January was a mild month with near average snowfall.

We gain over an hour of daylight in February.

Temperatures are forecast to be below average in February.

We have seen some February snowfall extremes in recent years.

Precipitation is forecast to be above average in February.