As we often say in central Indiana “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” and the humidity will feel very uncomfortable through the weekend. We have a ridge of high pressure to our southwest and heat is surging north. Along the edge of this ‘hot dome’ showers and storms will be firing up the next couple of days. This is a very similar setup to what we had in late June with multiple rounds of storms. The timing and track of these storms is tricky to nail down, much like late June. However, showers and storms are still expected tomorrow. Some of these may be on the strong to severe side, especially across the western half of the state, with damaging winds being the primary threat but all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Expect the storms to arrive after 2pm. The western third of the state is highlighted under the risk for severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center. These are expected to weaken as they move east across the state, but the severe potential will be something to watch closely. After that, multiple rounds of storms from Wednesday night into Thursday will be possible.

The summer season has started very dry. For the months of May and June Indianapolis received 3.98″ of rain, 5.56″ below average. July rainfall has been more plentiful. We have had 3.43″ of rain so far this month, 1.71″ above average. All of central Indiana is in drought, including severe drought across the western part of the state, so any rainfall will be welcomed.

A dry start to summer has led to drought intensifying across the state.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms over western Indiana on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 80s with a daily chance for rain this week.