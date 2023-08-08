We’re feeling fantastic Tuesday morning as temperatures had fallen into the upper 50s and low 60s and dew point temperatures have fallen into a more comfortable range. Patchy dense fog developed over west and south-central Indiana Tuesday morning but is quickly improving now that the sun is up. This will be a very comfortable day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. There’s a very small chance for a few isolated showers late in the day but most don’t see rain.

The Indianapolis Indians are back home tonight. This will be a great evening to get out to the ballpark as temperatures will start the game in the upper 70s and be falling into the low 70s heading home.

We bring back a storm threat Wednesday but will have a large gap of dry time during the first half of the day. Clouds will increase through the morning Wednesday and storm chances could arrive as early as the mid afternoon. There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing of this system so be sure to check back for updates. The showers and storms that will develop could rise to strong to severe levels. The greatest threat will be damaging winds but again, this is something we will need to watch as we get new data in.

We get back into very warm temperatures for race weekend, but as it has been all summer, the heat won’t stick around. Temperatures are trending to go back below average next week.