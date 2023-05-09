It’s going to be a fantastic Tuesday followed by a couple more great days. A cold front has passed and high pressure is taking control in the region. Drier air is streaming into the state, so we will have a bright and less humid day. Temperatures will rise to the low and mid 70s this afternoon.

The UV Index is on high today, meaning sunburn can occur within 15 minutes without any protection on your skin.

This evening will be a great one to spend outdoors for dinner or a longer walk. We’ll hang on to 70° warmth on through the mid evening hours.

Wednesday will be the best day of the week. The morning will be cool with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. Temperatures will be even warmer, in the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon.

More clouds build in Thursday but the rain will hold off until Friday. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast through the weekend.