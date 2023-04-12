Temperatures have been in the 70s for the last three days and our streak of mild weather will continue. The record high for Thursday is 86°, set in 1941. and we will have one more completely dry day on Thursday with high temperatures near 80°. The sunny, dry weather does have one drawback. Because we are so dry, there’s an elevated fire danger for the area. Gusty winds along with very dry ground conditions could lead to fires spreading rapidly. It’s recommended to avoid bonfires or other outdoor burning during this time.

Our next rain chance comes Friday, but the probability of rain is very small. Only spotty to very widely scattered showers are expected. A better chance of rain will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers will linger over the state into Sunday morning before clearing Sunday afternoon. This will also mark our transition back to much cooler temperatures. Soak in the sunshine and 70s these next few days as we’ll end the weekend and start next week with highs in the 50s.

Our mild streak will continue this week.

Thursday will be a sunny, mild day.

A daily chance for rain starts Friday.