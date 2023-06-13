A strong area of low pressure brought gusty winds and light rain Tuesday. The heaviest rain fell north of I-70. Rain will continue this evening and slowly spread south through the night but not not rain is expected. Rainfall amounts will less than a tenth of an inch. Still this will be a very active week of weather, so don’t put the rain gear away.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine for Wednesday and our taste of fall will continue, along with a chance for a few widely scattered afternoon showers. The average high this time of year is 81°. Temperatures will be below average Wednesday, before rising above average for Thursday and Friday.

Even with the rainfall from Sunday and Tuesday combined, most of central Indiana is still more than inch below average for the month. A stronger storm system will bring scattered thunderstorms Thursday when up to a quarter inch of rain is expected. So far this year Indianapolis has had 11 dry weekends, and 12 wet weekends. After a dry, mild Friday and Saturday, more rain and thunderstorms will soak us Sunday and Monday.

This has been a dry month so far.

Expect a breezy, mild Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm up this week.

More rain is likely early next week.