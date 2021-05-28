A taste of April for Saturday: a perfect Sunday for the Indianapolis 500

The average high temperature for the Indianapolis 500 is 78 degrees. The warmest race day was in 1937 when the high temperature was 92. We came close to that with a high of 91 degrees in 2018. The coldest race day was in 1992 when the high temperatures was only 58 degrees. It was so cold for the start of the race that Roberto Guerrero spun out and crashed on the pace lap.

The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed 5 times and the race has been shortened by rain 7 times. The wettest race days was in 2004 when 3.80″ of rain. That was also the year that a severe weather outbreak brought tornadoes to the state, including one that passed just miles away from the speedway.

Rain delayed Carb Day practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday as a cold front moved across the state. Central Indiana received a quarter to a half-inch of rain. Cloudy skies, gusty winds and scattered showers will continue overnight through Saturday morning. The cooler air will stick around for the holiday weekend. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine will prevail Sunday and Monday. Expect highs in the mid-70s for the Indy 500 on Sunday and for Memorial Day.

After a dry holiday weekend, we’ll have a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday.

