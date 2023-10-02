We’ve turned the calendar to October but it still feels like August. The high temperature on Monday was 84°. The average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 72°. Daylight hours grow shorter and the month cools quickly. By the 31st the average high temperature will be 59°.

We will keep the 80° warmth around through the middle of the week before a major cooldown starts to move in. That change will come with rain chances as a cold front moves through the region Thursday. We’ll have scattered showers, a few storms and gusty winds as the front approaches. Expect up to a half inch of rain by Friday morning. On Friday, we’ll dry out after a few morning showers, but stay windy and it will feel much cooler with the high temperature in the 60s.

It’s time to break out the jackets and sweaters as the cooldown will continue through the weekend as morning temperatures in many locations will fall into the upper 30s. High temperatures will struggle to make it to 60° Saturday, making it the coolest day in five months.

Days are getting shorter and the countdown to Winter is on.

October is off to a sunny, warm start and fall colors are starting to show.

Tuesday will be a sunny, warm day.

Temperatures will cool down and rain is likely later this week.