On the average, with 61% of possible sunshine, October is our 5th sunniest month of the year. We stated the month Sunday with 90% of possible sunshine. High pressure parked over the region will lead to plenty of sunshine through the first half of the work week. Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 80s, 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Indianapolis saw the longest dry spell in three years come to an last Wednesday evening. 1.42″, for the wettest day of the September. Over the past two months the city has only had 1.61″ of rain, 3.22″ below average. Moderate Drought has again spread across the state and our rain deficit will continue to grow this week and no rain is expected until Thursday.

Showers and storms will develop Thursday and rain will continue through Friday. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely by Friday afternoon.

September was dry, mild month.

Monday will be a sunny, warm day.

The first week of October will feel like summer.

Much-needed rainfall is on the way later this week.