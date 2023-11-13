It’s a chilly start to the workweek Monday morning but afternoon temperatures will rise well-above average. Temperatures have fallen to the mid 30s in many locations this morning but by the afternoon, we’ll have plenty of sunshine and temperatures peaking in the low 60s.

A cold front passing this afternoon will kick-up breezy winds out of the northwest. This cooler air mass will send temperatures down to near freezing across central Indiana by early Tuesday morning. Expect a frosty start to the morning.

Another wind shift midweek will bring us even milder air Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be running ~10°-15° above average. We need the rain but we have very little in the forecast. Our next rain maker comes Friday. It then clears out for more sunshine and continued above average temperatures for the weekend.