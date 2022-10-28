So far this year we’ve had 24 weekends with either rain or snow and precipitation is expected this weekend. Clouds will fill in Saturday afternoon ahead of scattered showers that will develop Sunday. Showers will lift north through the morning and off-and-on scattered showers will be in the area through the afternoon and evening. If you’ll plan on tailgating before the Colts game, you will need to have rain gear with you.

Rain will carry over into Halloween. At this time, it looks as if the rain will end Monday afternoon – good news for trick-or-treaters. Up to half-inch of rain is likely, so October will will end with precipitation well below average.

November will begin Tuesday with sunny skies and warmer weather. The average high this time of year is 60° and we’ll have highs near 70° early next week.

The weather will be great for viewing fall colors, and for high school and college football games.

Wet weekends have been common this year and up to a half-inch of rain is likely this weekend.

Clouds will build Saturday and rain is likely Sunday through Monday.