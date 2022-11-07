Our average high for this time of year is is 56° and this November is the 7th warmest on record, to-date, in Indianapolis. We has sunny skies and highs in the 60s Monday afternoon. The work week is off to a great start, but there will be big changes in the forecast over the next seven days. Expect a sunny, mild Election Day. The day will start cool with temperatures in the low 40s when the polls open at 6am but we will rebound back into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

A strong ridge will build over the eastern half of the nation and this will stream in even warmer air Wednesday and Thursday, with near-record highs rising in the 70s. Enjoy it because the warmth won’t last long.

Later this week, a cold front will move this way and send temperatures tumbling. Ahead of the front a few widely scattered showers will be possible on Veterans Day, and we’ll have highs in the 60s Friday. For the upcoming weekend, we’ll get back to sunny skies but highs will only peak in the 30s and 40s, and it looks like the cold air will stick around. The 8 to 14 day outlook shows the probability of temperatures staying below average through next week.

The 30-day outlook forecasts our mild November trend to continue.

30-day outlook forecasts our dry November trend to continue.

This has been a mild month with two 70° days and two more are likely this week.

Huge temperatures swings are common in November and a major cool down is coming later this wee.