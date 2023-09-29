A stubborn upper level low sat over the Ohio Valley for the past three days. It has given us clouds, rain and fog and kept our temperatures below average. That weather system has finally moved east and our weather will improve. More foggy mornings are expected Saturday and Sunday although it will be more patchy rather than the widespread fog we saw.

High pressure building over the region will lead to plenty of sunshine through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will rise into the 80s starting Saturday afternoon. The warmth will likely lead to the roof and window staying closed game for the Colts on Sunday. However, the weather will be spectacular for tailgaters. Daily high temperatures, ten degrees above average, are expected for most of next week.

Indianapolis saw the longest dry spell in three years come to an end Wednesday evening. 1.05″ of rain fell between 7 and 8pm and the rain kept falling. By 10pm our daily total reached 1.42″, for the wettest day of the month. Over the past six weeks the city has only had 1.61″ of rain, 3.01″ below average. Moderate Drought has again spread across the state and our rain deficit will continue to grow this week and no rain is expected until Thursday at the earliest.

September had been a dry month.

September has been a mild month an October will got off to a warm start..

This is going to be a great weekend to get outside.

Saturday will be a sunny, warm day.

Sunday will be a sunny, warm day.