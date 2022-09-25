Our longest streak of days with no precipitation this year was a 12 day stretch from June 14th through the 25th. Earlier this month we had a six day streak of days with no precipitation for our second longest dry spell of the year. A streak of sunny days starts Monday and with no rain in the forecast this week, we could mark another dry weather milestone. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s from Monday through Thursday. Slightly warmer air will build later this week and we’ll have highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, Friday through Sunday.

We’ll also keep a close eye on the Tropical Storm that will become Hurricane Ian. The track of that storm and where it makes landfall may alter our forecast for later this week. I have much more on Ian below.

Sunday was our last day of the year with more than 12 hours of daylight.

Expect a windy, cool Monday and a cool work week.

September has been a dry month and this week could wind up as one of longest dry spells of the year.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Ian has formed in the Caribbean and will continue to gain strength. The storm will reach hurricane status Monday before threatening western Cuba by Tuesday. The storm will continue to intensify and become a major category hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll have to watch this storm carefully as it could strike along the west coast of Florida later this week.