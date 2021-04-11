A streak of sunny days for central Indiana

Saturday was the wettest day of the year and the rain continued through Sunday. Scattered showers will continue overnight and a few sprinkles are likely through Monday morning. Although this has been a wet wet month several cities across central Indiana have an April precipitation deficit.

After a few clouds to start the day skies will clear Monday and it will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Another storm system will slide south of Indiana and bring in some cooler air. Later this week we will be cold enough for scattered light frost on Wednesday morning and on Thursday morning.

The best news of all is that this will be a dry week. Expect sunny skies each day through Friday. Our next chance for rain will not come until next weekend.