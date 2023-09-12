September has been a dry month so far with .16″ of rain, over an inch below average. Indianapolis has only .26″ of rainfall since August 25th, a deficit of almost three inches. A cold front moving across the state Tuesday morning gave us a wet start to the day, but rainfall amounts were barely measurable. Skies cleared during the afternoon but cooler air behind front kept temperature near 70°. Skies will remain clear overnight with areas of patchy fog developing after Midnight.

After a warm start to the month with seven days of above average temperatures and five days below average, temperatures will stay below average through Saturday. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows near 50°.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to stay over the Atlantic through the weekend.