After last weeks strong storms and heavy rain this will be a less-active week of weather. High pressure will give us sunny skies and our winds will shift. The 30 day outlook for the month predicts above-average temperatures and we’ll get a taste of that over the next five days. Southwesterly winds will give us a gradual warmup and by Thursday we’ll have highs near eighty degrees.

Since March first, we had 6.78″ of precipitation, almost two inches above average. With almost an inch of rain so far, April is off to a wet start and the 30 day outlook for the month predicts above-average precipitation. Our next chance of rain will hold off until Friday when a few showers are likely late in the day.

So far this year we’ve have nine, dry weekends, and five, with with either rain or snow. We’ll have rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday but there will be lots of dry time over those days as well.

This has been a mild month so far.

This has been a wet month so far.

This will be a great week for baseball at Victory Field.