Thursday was a sunny, mild day with highs in the 60s and Friday will be another really nice day. It just won’t come with as much sunshine. Clouds will increase through the day as temperatures climb into the low and mid 70s. An isolated light shower can’t be completely ruled out on Friday but otherwise, we will be completely dry.

There are some changes for the weekend forecast. Overall, it’s still looking great. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures that go from the low 50s in the morning to the mid 70s in the afternoon. The change comes on Sunday. Earlier in the week, this was looking to be a dry day. Latest guidance is indicating a couple waves of energy moving through the area may be capable of producing a few showers and storms during the morning hours on Sunday and again during the late afternoon. This will not be a washout day, but keeping a close eye on the forecast is recommended if you had outdoor plans.

A better chance for rain will come our way next week. We’ll have a chance for scattered storms Monday and Tuesday.

