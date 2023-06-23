The upper level low that has been hanging around the area all week has kept skies cloudy and temperatures below average. That stubborn system will farther east and that will open the door for a rush of heat this weekend. High temperatures will be near 90° Saturday and Sunday and the humidity will be higher, making it more uncomfortable this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and dry and we’ll have two rounds of storms on Sunday. The first wave will arrive after 3am Sunday and last through the morning. This system will weaken as the sun comes up but a few strong, gusty storms are possible. Another round of storms will develop ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon and evening. This round looks more favorable for the potential of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats but a small tornado threat is also in the mix. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this weekend.

Scattered showers will be in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with cooler high temperatures in the 70s. Our three-month rainfall deficit of almost six inches below average has led to widespread drought and county burn bans across the state, so any rainfall will be appreciated. Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures will return Wednesday with highs near 80°.

Drought has spread across Indiana and a few county-wide burn bans are in effect.

