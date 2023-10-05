We’re transitioning to a completely different pattern on this Thursday. A few showers are in the state this morning but the bulk of the rain doesn’t arrive until the afternoon hours. Be sure to grab the umbrella as you’re heading out Thursday morning.

By the lunch hour, most locations across central Indiana will be seeing rainfall. The rain will be rather steady through the afternoon before tapering off during the evening hours. A few thunderstorms are possible but no severe weather is expected.

The rainfall is greatly needed as the fast majority of the state is under a moderate drought. Overall, rainfall totals from Thursday are favorable to be near 1/2″ in most locations with some more localized locations picking up to 1″ of rainfall.

Temperatures Thursday will be significantly cooler with highs only in the lower 70s and upper 60s early in the day.

We turn brighter but remain cool Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s during the afternoon. A reinforcing cold front passes Friday night, leading to gusty winds and a few more rain showers during the evening. If you have Friday night plans, prepare for a few showers that will be possible in the area and temperatures that will turn even colder.

It will be feeling more like late October over the weekend with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out Saturday and again late Sunday but most of the weekend will be dry.