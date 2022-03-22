After a beautiful start to our week with temperatures in the 70s on Monday, changes are getting underway to open Tuesday. Showers are spreading into the state, providing wet road conditions for the morning commute. We’ll keep showers around throughout the day on into the evening, so this is a day have the rain gear with you at any point you head out.

The rain we’re getting today is all part of the same system that has brought a severe weather outbreak to the south. Numerous tornadoes were reported Monday in eastern Texas. As of Tuesday morning, tornado watches were still in place from eastern Texas to Louisiana. Severe weather is expected to continue today as this line of storms heads toward Mississippi.

Here at home, no severe weather is expected for today. Just regular rain with the slim possibility for a few claps of thunder. Due to the rain and cloud cover, temperatures really won’t budge much. They’ll stick around the mid 50s from this morning into the afternoon.

We keep showers around for the next several days but overall coverage will be dwindling as we head toward the end of the week. A few thunderstorms in the area Wednesday late morning and afternoon could pack some gusty winds. We do have a very slim threat for severe weather tomorrow. The primary threat would be damaging winds and hail. However, an isolated rotating storm can’t be completely ruled out.

Flooding will be a concern over the next few days. Overall rainfall will be near 1″-2″, with some localized higher amounts possible. Be careful of flooded roadways as you’re traveling the next couple days.