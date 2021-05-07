A soggy Mother’s Day

It’s a cool close the work week. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be running nearly 10° below average for this time of year. We should be in the lower 70s but highs today will only rise to the lower 60s.

A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move through central Indiana. These showers will be widely scattered in nature, and not everyone gets wet.

We clear back out tonight and are headed to even chillier temperatures by early Saturday morning. With temperatures dropping to the mid 30s, many locations will start Mother’s Day weekend with some frost.

Saturday will be mainly dry but showers will start developing late in the evening before becoming widespread overnight. That means Mother’s Day is shaping up to be soggy! Along with the rain, it will be windy and quite cool. Highs on Sunday will struggle to reach the 50s for many locations.

We have a nice dry stretch starting next week but temperatures will continue to run below average.