We made it to Friday! It’s also a very wet Friday. If you’ll be leaving the house at any point today, be sure to have the rain gear with you and plan on wet roads. Moisture is being pulled in from the south on breezy winds and a cold ‘cool’ front to the west will be slowly pushing across the state today. This front will squeeze all the available moisture out of the atmosphere and will leave us with quite a bit of rainfall by the time we’re done. Many areas could be seeing upwards of 1″ in rainfall totals by Saturday morning.

Timing rain

There will be gaps in the rain at times, but rain chances will continue into the first half of New Year’s Eve. After a little lull in rainfall coverage late afternoon, another wave of heavier, widespread rain will arrive Friday evening. By Saturday morning, most of the rain will be concentrated on the east side of the state as the whole system exits.

Drying out

We spend the second half of New Year’s Eve drying out. We may even see some breaks in the clouds by the evening. As we ring in 2023 at midnight, plan on dry conditions, light winds and temperatures in the upper 30s.

More swings in the forecast

We continue with the mild weather for several more days. New Year’s Day will be dry and partly sunny. We bump up to the lower 60s on Tuesday and then another, more powerful front comes in. It will send temperatures tumbling to more seasonal levels and we could even see a few snowflakes mixing in by late in the week.