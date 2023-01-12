It’s a soggy and foggy start to the morning. Be prepared to allow some extra time on your morning commute. Dozens of schools are on a 2 hour delay Thursday morning and more may be added to that list. You can find a complete list of those here. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of central Indiana until 9 AM. On top of that, rain and storms have arrived. A few strong, gusty storms have moved through our southern counties but no severe weather is expected here.

The heaviest rain during the morning hours will fall south of the I-70 corridor. However, everyone will get some wet weather today. There will be a lull in the intensity of rain activity by the late morning hours before another heavier wave comes in around the lunch hour.

Showers ease into the afternoon but it will remain damp, temperatures will be dropping and it will be windy. Winds gusting from 25 to 35 mph are expected. After starting the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s, the thermometer will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. As temperatures continue to cool, a few flurries and light snow showers will develop. A few slick spots will be possible Friday morning.

We continue with flurries and light snow showers Friday but no significant accumulation, if any, is expected.

We turn brighter and better for the weekend! Sunshine returns and a brand new warmup arrives.