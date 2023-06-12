It’s a damp, drizzly start to Monday morning. A few spotty, light showers will continue into the afternoon, primarily on the eastern side of the state. We received very beneficial rainfall over the weekend. Many locations measured over 1″ of rainfall. However, areas to the north received much less. Unfortunately, that’s where Moderate Drought conditions have emerged and the rain is needed the most. Even with the rainfall from Sunday, Indianapolis is still more than 1″ short of the rainfall we should’ve seen by this time of the month.

Sunshine will work its way back in this afternoon, but it will be breezy and temperatures will remain unseasonably cool.

Don’t put that rain gear away. More rain returns Tuesday. This rain will be wrapping around the low pressure system that has slid just to our east. For the areas north of I-70, which didn’t receive much rainfall yesterday, I have good news for you. The rain tomorrow will favor our northern counties. That will be the primary location for rainfall during the morning hours on Tuesday. However, everyone should be prepared for rain. Showers will spread to the south in the afternoon and a few thunderstorms will be possible.

High temperatures should be in the low 80s this time of year. We will be unseasonably cool the next few days as temperatures gradually warm. We get back into the 80s Thursday and Friday with dry conditions. Our next chance for rain beyond that is set to arrive next weekend.