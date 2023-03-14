Use a lot of caution when traveling Tuesday morning. There are many slick spots on the roads, especially, on bridges and overpasses. We have already seen several accidents this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for far eastern Indiana which includes Fayette and Wayne counties

Breezy northwest winds are pulling moisture off Lake Michigan and leaving us with scattered light snow showers and flurries in central Indiana. We’ll keep pockets of light snow around through the early morning. It’s also very cold Tuesday morning. Temperatures may be in the mid 20s but those breezy winds are making it feel more like it’s in the mid teens. Heavy winter layers are recommended as you’re heading out in the morning. Fortunately, we get more sunshine back today as clouds decrease into the afternoon. That will help temperatures warm but they’ll remain well-below average again. Expect high temperatures to peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’re in Severe Weather Preparedness week and today, a statewide tornado drill will take place. This is is scheduled for 10:15 AM. Take this time to review your severe weather safety plan. Make sure you and your family know where to go at work, home and school. Also, make sure you have a way to get alerts!

Skies clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly. Wednesday will have an even colder start with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, a wind shift out of the south tomorrow, combined with sunshine, will send temperatures back to more seasonal levels.

Much of Thursday will be nice and mild, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances will rise in the late afternoon through the evening. Unfortunately, this will set us up for a wet and windy St. Patrick’s Day as temperatures fall.