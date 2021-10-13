A sign the holidays are near: Christkindlmarkt set to open next month

CARMEL, Ind.– Preparations began today in Carmel for this year’s Christkindlmarkt.

The Christmas festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s great to see they’re adding onto this and opening back up,” said Carmel resident CJ Koenog. “Hopefully it’s a fun time.”

“I’m excited it’s back because I was really sad it wasn’t here last year,” said Debora Sexton, who moved to Carmel two years ago.

This year, sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the area and masks are encouraged.

“We’re working with the local health depart and the city,” said Dan McFeely, city spokesperson and president of the Christkindlmarkt. “At this point, being an open-air market, we’re not looking at anything too restrictive.”

McFeely says there will be new food and beer options, as well as vendors.

“What we try to do is keep it as authentically German as possible,” McFeely said.

Residents say they’re eager to welcome more than 300,000 visitors to their town.

“I think people travel super far to come here for this and we live down this trail so we’re super lucky,” Sexton said.

The festivities begin on Nov. 20 — the week before Thanksgiving. To learn more, click here.