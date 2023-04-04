A few widely scattered storms will develop after 3am but our main severe weather threat will come Wednesday. We will see several waves of storms as a strong cold front approaches. The first wave will come during the morning hours around sunrise. These could reach severe levels with gusty winds and hail as the main threat. Another line comes in ahead of the front late in the morning after 10am. This will immediately followed by the final wave along the front itself moving into our western counties around 2pm. This final wave will move through in the late afternoon and early evening before exiting completely around 7pm.

This leaves us with a large severe weather window from 10am until 7am. All severe weather threats will be in play. That means damaging winds, hail and the potential for strong tornadoes. Be weather aware, make sure you know where to go should severe weather strike and have multiple ways to get alerts. We’ll continue to monitor and update the timing and threats of these storms as we get new data so be sure to continue to check back.

Behind the front we’ll find it cooler with highs in the 50s Thursday. Expect sunny skies Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s before we warm into the 70s Sunday.

