A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for central Indiana until 11:00 PM. All hazards are in play but damaging winds and hail up to 2” are the highest risks. A warm front has lifted north of central Indiana. Air and dew point temperatures are up from where they were yesterday. A cold front will move toward the state. and , ahead of the front, showers and storms will develop. Some could turn strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail and blinding downpours will be the primary threats, however, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms are more favored to be in the area starting in the late afternoon and linger through 9pm.

Behind the front, the humidity will drop significantly. Friday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s and we’ll be a lot less humid. We carry the pleasant conditions into the weekend with a chance for storms late Sunday. The heat and humidity build again next week and we could see a rather hot stretch ahead.

The rain we’ve had this month is helping to alleviate the drought.

