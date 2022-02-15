DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another farm in Dubois County has possibly been diagnosed with avian influenza, according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH).

According to a press release sent out by BOAH, laboratory testing of a commercial flock of young turkeys in Dubois County has identified the H5 avian influenza virus. BOAH says this is considered a presumptive-positive case and samples are being verified at the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Iowa. BOAH says pending test results should indicate if the virus is the same as the index farm diagnosed on February 9 and if the virus is highly pathogenic.

The close proximity of the second farm to the initial farm with the confirmed case means the established 10-km control area will remain the same, says BOAH. The second flock was tested after the owner noticed the birds weren’t drinking as much water, which, according to BOAH, is a clinical sign of avian influenza. The second farm is already under quarantine, and it has 26,473 birds.

BOAH has continued to reach out to known hobby/backyard poultry owners in the control area to schedule testing of birds to ensure the virus is not present. As of February 15, twenty-five hobby flocks have been sampled and laboratory testing is not yet complete, BOAH says. USDA-Wildlife Services staff in Indiana is beginning wild bird surveillance efforts in the area, BOAH says. If hobby/backyard poultry owners notice anything unusual with their flocks’ health, the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline is 866-536-7593, says BOAH.