Indiana averages 4 tornadoes during April and so far 17 tornadoes have been confirmed from the Friday, March 31/Saturday April 1 tornado outbreak. After a violent end to last week, our attention is already turning to a new storm system that could very well lead to another severe weather outbreak across the region. A few spotty showers and storms will remain possible tonight and a stronger to severe storm with gusty winds or hail is possible. Our risk for severe storms ramps up for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the more favorable dynamics for severe weather will be to our west, in western Illinois and eastern Iowa. However, the chance for severe storms does include Indiana. Working in our favor is that the atmosphere looks like it will be highly capped that day. This means, Convective Inhibition will act as a lid on the atmosphere, keeping storms from developing. However, with temperatures that will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, along with sunshine, there will be plenty of energy available for storms to develop, should we overcome the cap. In that case, storms would be able to grow rapidly and potentially become severe.

Wednesday looks to be the more favorable day for severe weather. Much like last Friday, our best chance to see strong and severe storms will come ahead of a cold front sliding through the state. A broken line of storms will arrive Wednesday morning and storm chances will continue into the evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with storms that develop from Tuesday through Wednesday, however, large hail and the chance for tornadoes remain in the mix as well.

After a stormy start to the week we’ll get a break from severe weather. Expect sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s, Thursday and Friday. Our weather will stay tranquil, with sunny skies and highs in the 60s, Saturday and Sunday.

So far 17 tornadoes have been confirmed from the Friday, March 31/Saturday April 1 tornado outbreak.

Strong to severe storms are likely Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a windy, mild day.

Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph and up to an inch of rain is likely Wednesday.

March was a mild, wet month and more of the same is forecast for April.

After a mild start, temperatures will cool down later this week.