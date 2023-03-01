March rolled into central Indiana like a lamb. The record high for the date had been 71°, in 1976. A warm front moved north of the state and with sunny skies and a mild breeze, we shattered to the old record with a high of 76° Wednesday afternoon. Lows temperatures will cool down into the 30s overnight.

Thursday will be a quiet day with temperatures in the mid-50s. Clouds will thicken Thursday night and rain will develop after 3am. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely Friday. 1-2″ of rain is as embedded thunderstorms soak the state. The heaviest rain will fall during the day and rain will change to snow showers from Lafayette to Kokomo to Marion late in the afternoon. A few slick spots are likely by Friday evening.

As the colder air settles in a few flurries will be possible through Saturday morning. Expect cooler weather for the weekend. With sunny skies, we’ll have highs in the 40s on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday. After a dry weekend, more rain is likely early next week.

