We’re coming off a weekend that featured a record tying temperature in Indianapolis (65°) Saturday to flurries and much colder conditions Sunday. We are off to a cold but quiet start in central Indiana this Monday morning. Temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We have a fair amount of cloud cover around to start the day but clouds are decreasing and we will transition to sunny skies. Winds remain light and temperatures will climb to near 40° this afternoon. This will still be slightly below average for this time of year, where the average for the date is 42°.

If you’ll be out enjoying any of the holiday lights around town this evening, we will be mostly clear and cold with light winds. Temperatures by the late evening will have fallen to near freezing and hold in the upper 20s and lower 30s into Tuesday morning.

We turn milder Tuesday with more sunshine and temperatures that will rise to the mid and upper 40s. It will be a breezier day with gusts near 15-20 mph. A cold front passing Tuesday evening will bump temperatures back to near more seasonal levels before we have a new climb toward 50° warmth late in the week and this weekend.

We continue with this milder pattern as we head toward Christmas. The 8-14 day outlook is highly favoring above average temperatures across much of the country during this time frame.