A Stormy Saturday

Indiana’s 15th tornado of the year touched down and did minor damage this weekend. A weak tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon in Randolph County, north of Winchester. A tornado warning was issued from the weather service shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The warning expired at 3:45 p.m. and was not extended into neighboring Jay County or Ohio. The tornado was moving northeast at 20 mph.

Photos on social media showed a rope-like tornado that’s called a landspout. A landspout is a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft – the spinning motion originates near the ground.

The weather service reported the landspout touched down at 3:29 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles north-northwest of Winchester, traveled about the distance of a football field on the ground, and had winds peaking at 70 mph. The tornado’s width was about 20 yards. The tornado touched down in a rural area about halfway between the city of Winchester and the town of Ridgeville in northern Randolph County.

The tornado damaged the metal encasing and roof of an “old outbuilding.” A few two-by-four boards were scattered between the roof and the building. No injures from the storm were reported.

There have been 15 confirmed tornadoes across Indiana so far this year.

This Week

Expect a quiet week of weather with drier air moving in Tuesday. We’ll have a sunny day with highs in the 80s and humidity in the comfort zone. It will be sunny and a little warmer for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures rising into the mid-80s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday afternoon and we’ll have a daily chance for widely scattered thunderstorms through the weekend. If you love the summer heat, you’re in luck. By the end of the weekend we’ll find it more humid with high close to 90°.

The drought impacts have lessened across Indiana and crop conditions are improving.

This will be a warm week with a chance for rain by Friday.

We’ve had 20, 90° days this summer and we’re not done with the heat yet.