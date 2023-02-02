It’s a cold, quiet start to our Thursday, Groundhog Day. We’ve received the official word that Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow and is calling for six more weeks of winter. The spring season officially begins on March 20th. We have more spring-like conditions coming next week but we have to get through some very cold temperatures too.

Thursday will be the best day of the work week with temperatures climbing to the lower 40s during the afternoon. However, it will be breezy and wind chills at the warmest part of the day will peak around 30°.

A potent cold front arrives tonight and it will send temperatures plummeting back to the lower teens early Friday morning. Breezy winds out of the northwest will send wind chills down below zero early Friday.

Fortunately, the chill won’t last last. Friday afternoon will only see temperatures rise to the mid 20s. A few lake effect flurries will be possible as well. By the weekend we get right back into the 40s during the afternoon and early next week we are in the 50s. Good news if you don’t like the cold, the long range pattern beyond next week is still favoring above average temperatures to be around.