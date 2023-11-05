KOKOMO, Ind. — A plane has crashed in Kokomo, according to the Howard County EMA.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office indicated that its deputies responded to a report of an airplane crash involving a golf cart at Glenndale Airport — located at 3460 S 400 W — at approximately 1:37 p.m. Sunday.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that an experimental aircraft was coming in to land at the airport while an onlooker was filming the plane’s descent from a golf cart near the runway.

HCSO indicated that the plane drifted off its course as it descended and struck the golf cart. The golf cart then rolled over, and its occupant was knocked unconscious.

The golf cart’s occupant was taken to an area hospital via helicopter, according to HCSO. Officials also reported the the pilot of the aircraft was not injured.

The scene of the crash has been secured by the Howard County EMA. Officials are now waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to arrive and conduct an investigation.

HCSO is also investigating the crash. Those with information related to the incident are encouraged to call (765) 614-3460 to speak with HCSO investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.