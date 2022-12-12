It’s another cloudy day for central Indiana but Monday morning is starting off quiet and mild for this time of year. Temperatures are cool, in the mid and upper 30s, but on average, we should be in the upper 20s this time of year. With the cloud cover and northeast winds, the thermometer will rise very little this afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible but clouds will be dominant again today.

This is an excellent evening for any of the outdoor holiday lights displays. While it will be chilly as expected for this time of year, we remain dry. If you’ll be doing one of the walk through displays, you can leave the umbrella at home.

A major winter storm is dumping heavy snow and rain across portions of the western U.S. This system is sliding east and will impact us by midweek.

We will initially stay on the warmer side of this system as a soaking rain and windy conditions will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. We still need rain. 93% of the state is under ‘Abnormally Dry’ or ‘Moderate Drought’ conditions. Wednesday will be the real soaker of the day with 1″+ rain possible.

Colder air will be streaming in to the region by the end of the week. Flurries and light snow showers will even be possible by Friday and Saturday. This colder air will have some real staying power. The 8-14 day outlook favors a probability of below average temperatures into next week.