November-like chill, more rain this week as another hurricane threatens Gulf Coast

Jackets and sweaters will be needed this week as we’ll see cooler than average weather through Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s, and lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Morning frost will be likely Wednesday and Saturday.

This will also be a wet week. Expect a few showers overnight through Tuesday morning. Less than .1 of an inch of rain is likely. We’ll have a dry, cool Wednesday with morning lows in the 30s causing scattered light frost. After a dry Wednesday, another storm system will move into the state Thursday and give us another half-inch of rain through Friday morning.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend with highs near 60 degrees. Dry weather is in the forecast for trick or treaters Saturday evening. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We go from Daylight Saving time to Standard Time on Sunday.

Hurricane Zeta has formed off the coast of Mexico.

Hurricane Zeta will make landfall along the Gulf Coast this week.

Remnants from Zeta will soak the east coast later this week.

Light rain is expect overnight.

Days are getting shorter.

The sun will set before 7 p.m. through next March.

Daylight Saving time ends this weekend.

This weekend will be a good time to change your batteries.