A strong area of low pressure sitting over the Great Lakes has kept Indiana, cloudy, windy and wet for the past two days. This “cutoff low” has driven cool air into the state and the work week has started with two days with highs near 50°, but now a new weather pattern is taking hold. High pressure will build across the region Wednesday. After a cloudy start to the day, skies will clear in the afternoon. While northwest winds will keep temperatures below average, the sunshine will help the thermometer to climb to near 60°.

We’ll have highs close to 70° Thursday and Friday, with sunshine on Thursday and rain on Friday. Widely scattered showers will be likely Friday, so not everyone gets wet. Here’s the best news of all: If you have your fill of wet, cool weather, relief is on the way. This will be a sunny weekend, with a mild Saturday morning for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and near 80° on Sunday.

